Graveside services for Margaret Ann Wilson Ramage will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, October 14, 2022, at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. John Temple officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Margaret Ann Wilson Ramage, 77, of Meridian passed away Monday, September 26, at her residence.

Ann worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, East Mississippi State Hospital, and Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian during her career spanning nearly 30 years.

Survivors include her beloved brothers, Thomas Woodrow Wilson, Jr, and Russell Earl Wilson; daughter, Lee Ann Ramage Peoples; grandchildren, Elijah Scott Peoples and Ella Elise Peoples; sister-in-law, Gaynell Seidenfaden; nephews and nieces, Steven Wilson, Larissa Danielle Goodrich, Geoffrey Thomas Wilson, and Gerri Ann Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Woodrow Wilson, Sr. and Winnie Agnes Russell Hill, as well as the father of her daughter, Ervin Ross Ramage.

The family request memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Meridian located at 701 26th Ave. Meridian, MS 39301 in lieu of flowers.

