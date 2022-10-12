Mr. David Harden

David Harden
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. David Harden will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 to 11:20 am at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton with Apostle John Willis officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mr. Harden, 77, of Meridian, who died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence.  A visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 10, 2022

Latest News

Kenman fundraiser set for this Saturday.
Benefit event planned for local radio personality “The Kenman”
Mrs. Jannie Morgan
Ms. Doris D. Marshall
Mr. Michael Jason Collins