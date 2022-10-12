Graveside services for Mr. David Harden will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 to 11:20 am at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton with Apostle John Willis officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Harden, 77, of Meridian, who died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

