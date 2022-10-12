Mr. Michael Jason Collins

Michael Jason Collins
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Jason Collins were held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Dr. Larry Strayhorn officiating.  Burial followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mr. Collins, 40 of Panama City, FL, formally of Meridian, who died Friday, September 30, 2022 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Panama City, FL.  A viewing was Friday, October 7, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 10, 2022

Latest News

Kenman fundraiser set for this Saturday.
Benefit event planned for local radio personality “The Kenman”
Mrs. Jannie Morgan
Ms. Doris D. Marshall
Mr. David Harden