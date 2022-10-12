Funeral services for Mr. Michael Jason Collins were held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Dr. Larry Strayhorn officiating. Burial followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Collins, 40 of Panama City, FL, formally of Meridian, who died Friday, September 30, 2022 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Panama City, FL. A viewing was Friday, October 7, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

