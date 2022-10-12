Mr. Samuel Anderson

Samuel Anderson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Unity Springs Baptist Church, DeKalb with Rev. Tanksley officiating.  Burial will follow in Unity Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mr. Anderson, ‚84, of Meridian, who died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Health.  A viewing will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 10, 2022

Latest News

Mr. Michael Jason Collins
Mr. David Harden
Mrs. Nebraska Powe
Mr. Samuel Beauchamp Thomas Jones