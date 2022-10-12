Mr. Samuel Anderson

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Unity Springs Baptist Church, DeKalb with Rev. Tanksley officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Anderson, ‚84, of Meridian, who died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Health. A viewing will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

