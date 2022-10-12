Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Beauchamp Thomas Jones, III will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Fr. Augustine Palimattam and Mr. George Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Samuel Thomas Beauchamp Jones III, 74, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, October 11, 2022 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Mr. Jones was a graduate of Meridian High School, Mississippi State University, and the University of Mississippi School of Law. He retired as a captain in the United States Army and was a former judge pro tem as well as a judge for the City of Meridian.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Rosy Donohue Jones; sons, Patrick Donohue Jones (Johanna) and Matthew Ryan Jones; a brother, Baxter Jones (Denise); a sister, Patricia Simpson (Barry); and his grandsons, Benedict Aristotle and John Paul Jones. He is also survived by his law associate, George Culpepper, and his administrative assistant, Vivian Amato.

Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Lee Carlisle; his father, Samuel Beauchamp Jones, Jr.; and his mother and father-in-law, Alicia and Edward Donohue.

The family request memorials be made as donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Jones, Patrick Jones, Baxter Jones, Barry Simpson, George Culpepper, Patricia Jones, and Vivian Amato.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The Jones family will receive guests from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM prior to funeral rites in the funeral home chapel.

