Funeral services for Mrs. Jannie Morgan will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, Heidelberg with Rev. Fredrick Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Morgan, 91, of Erie, PA, who died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at LE CoM at Village Square, Erie, PA. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

