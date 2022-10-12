Mrs. Nebraska Powe

Nebraska Powe
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Nebraska Powe will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.  Burial followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Powe, 94, of Meridian, who died Saturday, October 3, 2022 at her residence.  A viewing will be Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

