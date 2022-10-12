Ms. Addie Morrison

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Little Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Collinsville with Rev. Jerome Clemons officiating.  Ms. Morrison, ‚85, of Collinsville, who died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Diversicare Meridian.  Viewing will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1:30 to 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

