Ms. Addie Morrison

Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Little Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Collinsville with Rev. Jerome Clemons officiating. Ms. Morrison, ‚85, of Collinsville, who died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Diversicare Meridian. Viewing will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1:30 to 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

