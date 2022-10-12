Ms. Doris D. Marshall

Doris D. Marshall
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Ms. Doris D. Marshall will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Holy Remnant Church with Pastor Beverly Knox officiating.  Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Daleville with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Ms. Marshall, 68, of Meridian, who died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Queen City Nursing Center.  A viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 10, 2022

Latest News

Kenman fundraiser set for this Saturday.
Benefit event planned for local radio personality “The Kenman”
Mrs. Jannie Morgan
Mr. Michael Jason Collins
Mr. David Harden