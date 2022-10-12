Funeral services for Ms. Doris D. Marshall will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Holy Remnant Church with Pastor Beverly Knox officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Daleville with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ms. Marshall, 68, of Meridian, who died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Queen City Nursing Center. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.