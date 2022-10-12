Ms. Joslin Q. Napier

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mt. Levy United Methodist Church with Rev. Willie Kinslow officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Levy UM Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Ms. Napier, 24, of Waynesboro, who died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Wayne General Hospital. A viewing will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 one hour prior to service .

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.