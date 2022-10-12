Union: Services for Ms. Sadie Oliver Hall will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at the Mississippi Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Bro. Andrew Black will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am, prior to chapel services at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Sadie Hall, age 88 of Little Rock, passed away on October 9, 2022 at her residence.

Survivors:

1 Sister: Sue Baskin of Decatur

Numerous nieces and nephews

Ms. Sadie Hall is preceded in death by her husband: Hubert Hall, Siblings: Juanita Hattaway, Lena Butler, Essie Faye Oliver, DL Oliver, Lee Oliver, Herbert Oliver, Fred Oliver, Hugh Oliver, Daniel Wayne, and Bob Oliver.

Pallbearers: Brian Oliver, Shawn Oliver, Michael Oliver, and Reginald Oliver

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church.

7001 Hopewell Rd. Little Rock, MS 39337.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

