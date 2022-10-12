New association to advocate for medical cannabis stakeholders

Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa have paved the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to eventually open up according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new association has launched to advocate for stakeholders interested in the state’s new medical cannabis industry. Patrick Lindsey will serve as executive director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association.

“One voice, for everybody,” said Lindsey. “From the people that want to be involved to work with the legislative or regulatory.”

During the next legislative session, lawmakers can revise the current medical cannabis regulations, and Lindsey’s association will be there to advocate for those they will affect.

“Represent them however they need to be represented,” he said.

He doesn’t know what potential legislation to expect, but he says they can look to the 37 other medical cannabis states as a guide.

“It is trying to avoid what they’ve done,” he said. “And try to take what they’ve done, change, make it work, and apply it to ours.”

They’ll work with the medical cannabis commission to do so.

“We all want to see it be successful and grow without pitfalls, as few as possible,” said Lindsey.

And the state’s medical cannabis commission agrees. In a statement, they said:

“The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is aware of the new Alabama Medical Cannabis Association. The Commission continues to develop Alabama’s medical cannabis program. We look forward to working with industry stakeholders to ensure that safe and effective products are available to Alabamians.”

Thursday at 1 p.m. is the monthly Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission meeting, which Lindsey will attend for the first time.

Business applications for the medical cannabis industry will close next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

