Northeast Middle School wins national art contest, work to be displayed at Capitol

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County student recently won a national art contest that comes with a big opportunity.

Northeast Lauderdale Middle School 8th grader Ananya Mantri will have her artwork, titled “Under the Basilica”, shown in the Mississippi State Capitol building.

She won the 4th to 8th grade category of the 1st Annual Bilingualism Art Contest held by Renaissance, an educational technology and data solutions company. In addition to having her artwork featured, Mantri also received a $500 Visa gift card from the organization. Mantri talks about what the inspiration was behind her art.

“The different cultural aspects of Hispanic heritage and how it should be represented throughout the community. I feel like this artwork was a great way to express my creativity and also my love for culture and the different aspects of a community, especially in Meridian.”

Mantri said she was open to entering the contest because “you never know how far you can reach until you push yourself.” Read more about her inspiration here.

