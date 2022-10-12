Northeast Middle School wins national art contest, work to be displayed at Capitol

Northeast Lauderdale Middle School 8th grader Ananya Mantri will have her artwork, titled...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County student recently won a national art contest that comes with a big opportunity.

Northeast Lauderdale Middle School 8th grader Ananya Mantri will have her artwork, titled “Under the Basilica”, shown in the Mississippi State Capitol building.

She won the 4th to 8th grade category of the 1st Annual Bilingualism Art Contest held by Renaissance, an educational technology and data solutions company. In addition to having her artwork featured, Mantri also received a $500 Visa gift card from the organization. Mantri talks about what the inspiration was behind her art.

Mantri said she was open to entering the contest because “you never know how far you can reach until you push yourself.” Read more about her inspiration here.

