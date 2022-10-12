Paving roads in Meridian’s medical district coming soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s 8th Street was finally paved back in June. Now, Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting the roads around the medical district that are covered with potholes and cracks.

However, Smith said before the city can pave the roads in this area, it needs to repair the water and sewer lines. He said those lines could be decades old. The city has hired a contractor to do an assessment.

The construction is expected to begin in mid-November. Mayor Smith said it has been his goal since winning the election to pave this area.

“We’re in the process of getting ready to pave around the medical district. That is something we have been planning for a while. We’ve got to do it in a way that we make sure we are fixing the sewer that’s around those areas. The council has already approved that on the minutes, that we are going to do that. We are looking forward to a good project to happen,” said Smith

The water and sewage line work is estimated to cost $3.4 million.

