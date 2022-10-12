Rev. James Martin “Jimmy” Harrison

The Reverend James Martin Harrison, age 79, of Meridian Mississippi passed away at the Bella Vita Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6th, 2022. A service will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10:30am. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Reverend Harrison, “Jimmy”, was born in Meridian, MS. He graduated from Meridian High School then attended Mississippi State University, eventually earning a Masters of Theology from Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, KY.

He married his high school sweetheart, Ginger, in 1963 and they served the United Methodist church faithfully together for 54 years until Ginger’s passing in 2018.

Reverend Harrison was a caring, compassionate, faithful servant of God. He was a Husband, a Father, a brother. He meant so much to so many people. He was a faithful supporter of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Through good and bad times, his support never wavered.

Survivors include his children, Andrew Harrison and Joseph “Joe” Harrison (Scott); granddaughter, Natalie Harrison; sister, Janis Pinion (Charles); and numerous other family members and friends.

Rev. Harrison was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Virginia Harrison, his parents, and his brother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Rev. Harrison be made to Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church Playground Fund, 3042 Jeff Davis School Rd, Meridian, MS 39301

