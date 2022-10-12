Total Pain Care team of the week: Union volleyball

This week's Total Pain Care team of the week is Union high school volleyball.
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is Union high school volleyball.(Union Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is Union high school volleyball.

The Lady Yellow Jackets went undefeated in the regular season, finishing 10-0 and it resulted in them being the Region 5, 3A district champions for the second time in the program’s three year history.

Congrats to Union volleyball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week

