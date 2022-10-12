Union completes the comeback in a 5 set thriller to advance in the MHSAA playoffs

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Yellowjackets would battle the St. Patrick Fighting Irish after being down by two sets to comeback and win on the final match point of the MHSAA round two playoffs.

Coming into the game Union previously clinched their district championship finishing their district schedule completely undefeated 10-0.

The MHSAA playoffs continue to heat up in round two! Union hosts St. Patrick tonight. The Yellowjackets did go 10-0 in district play and did clinch the district championship so this is their first game after their round one bye. Catch highlights and more on @WTOKTV! @UnionPublic pic.twitter.com/lyRirRPUPE — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 11, 2022

St. Patrick would take the first and the second set 25-22.

Heading into the third set the Yellowjackets knew it was do or die time.

Union would be able to hold off the Fighting Irish in set three 25-20 to continue the match.

Before the fourth set began senior setter, Julia Espinoza, gathered with her teammates on the court and told them to keep fighting.

Espinoza said, “That we had something to prove. And us having a good year wasn’t good enough. That we played hard wasn’t good enough. And that we were going to take this set and win it all because we had something to prove. Not to everybody else but to ourselves that we are a volleyball team and a volleyball school.”

The fourth set would come down to the match point. St. Patrick lead 25-24 all they needed was one more point. But the Yellowjackets dug deep. They would force this match to keep going.

Union would hold the lead at 27-26 and need the match point to go in their favor. St. Patrick would hit the ball out of bounce and Union would clinch the fourth set 28-26.

Let the five set thriller begin.

Did someone say 5 set thriller?! LETS GO!



Union battles it out with St. Patrick as we head into set number 5!@WTOKTV @UnionPublic pic.twitter.com/PfCTgPW3Hw — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 12, 2022

In the fashion of this game, it would come down to the final match point once again.

Epinoza back to serve. She hits the ball over the net and the ball will go back and forth between these teams with a chance at the next round of the playoffs on the line.

St. Patrick tries to dig the ball up but hits the net so Union would survive the thrilling comeback 16-14 in the final set.

“I mean it’s playoffs,” said head coach Jacob Casey. “You’d love to win them 3-0 but we’ll take them. That was a five game thriller anyone that was here that watched that volleyball match, I mean that was as good as it gets right there. That’s as good as it gets.”

Union advances to round three where they will take on St. Andrews on Thursday at 6 p.m.

‼️ THE YELLOWJACKETS GET IT DONE ‼️



After being down by 2 sets the @UnionPublic comes all the way back to beat the Fighting Irish on the final set point in this 5 set thriller! You do not want to miss these highlights tonight!

By far one of the best games I’ve ever seen! @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/kINJkiAeX0 — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 12, 2022

