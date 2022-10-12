UPDATE: Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.(Live 5/File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified.

According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif.

LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.

Officers found the body while responding to a report of a deceased person at an empty house on Lindsey Avenue around on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m.

The coroner estimates the time of death to be six months up to a year ago.

On Friday, Oct. 7, police arrested 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller), of Laurel, and charged her with one count of murder.

Watts had her initial appearance in the Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday, Oct. 9, where her bond was set at $750,000.

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.(Jones County Fire Council)

Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

The exact cause of Shanice’s death can not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
After conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a crystal-like substance in the...
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

Ken Karcher will be recognized at the final home game of the season, Oct. 20, against...
ECCC head football coach Ken Karcher to retire
This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report...
ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide
Severe risk zone upgraded to a level 2 slight risk
First Alert: Today we are under a slight risk for severe weather
Man hit, killed by a vehicle near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Man hit, killed by a vehicle near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd.