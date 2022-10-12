USDA awards health care grants to rural hospitals in Mississippi, Alabama

An allocation of $114,000 will go to Hill Hospital in York.
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
LEBANON, N.H. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Wednesday that USDA it’s awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital in Mississippi, plus another $1 million plus for health care facilities in west Alabama.

The $1 million for Wayne General will be used to purchase a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The grant will be used for the facility’s ongoing needs and will support a full range of services currently provided for COVID-19 health care.

The USDA said the money designated for Hill Hospital in Sumter County, Ala., will also help create 54 jobs. An allocation of $114,000 will be used to increase capacity for COVID-19 and other contagious illness vaccine distribution by purchasing a vehicle to transport clinical staff and a utility truck to transport equipment to a vaccination site. This investment will also be used to provide medical supplies such as personal protective equipment to increase the Hill Hospital’s medical surge capacity, and to purchase videoconferencing equipment to increase the telehealth capabilities of the hospital.

Another $910,000 will go to improve Demopolis’ Whitfield Regional Hospital emergency room, which is part of the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority. This investment will expand the hospital’s emergency room, allowing for social distancing for COVID-19 and other contagious illnesses.

In total, the grants will help 208 rural healthcare organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam. See the entire list below.

