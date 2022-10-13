Alabama State Department of Education drafts legislative priorities

In March of 2023 lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To...
In March of 2023 lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To prepare, education leaders in the state have drafted some of their own legislative priorities during the state board of education work session.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In March 2023, lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To prepare, education leaders in the state have drafted some of their own legislative priorities during the state board of education work session.

The board took a look at legislation that didn’t pass during the last session but experts say has a high chance of being brought up again.

“I think it’s not a secret to anyone that school choice is something gets talked about a lot,” said Jessica Sanders with the Alabama Department of Education.

Microgrant legislation is a smaller version of school choice. State grants would be used to allow students to take enrichment programs on another campus.

“It’s a balance about promoting our schools’ programs while not excluding something else that a student might want to do,” said Sanders. “Maybe you have two students at a school that want to do something and two students’ desire will simply not sustain an interest.”

The board also discussed a first-grade readiness assessment.

“If they turn six years of age before this day, they are entitled to admission into the first grade in the state of Alabama,” said Sanders.

The potential bill means an assessment would decide that. A test is already drafted and includes educational benchmarks and life skills, such as being able to tie a shoe.

“Attempting to make sure that when the child gets to first grade they are ready for all of the first grade things that going on,” said Sanders

The board didn’t go over their entire legislative list but is prepared to expect anything come next March.

“After January, when we start seeing pre-filed bills, how we’ll react to those bills based on what the board’s platform might be,” said state Superintendent Eric Mackey.

Their plan is to revisit their list as the session nears, and the goal is to always try and better the state’s public education system.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
Man wanted for questioning by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a...
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’

Latest News

Debs Social Service Club to host annual Special Needs Carnival
Debs Social Service Club to host annual Special Needs Carnival
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
The U.S. Department of Justice says Alabama's foster care program has discriminated against...
DOJ: Alabama foster care program discriminates against students with disabilities