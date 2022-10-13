City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of 8th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 12, 2022

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report October 10, 2022
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 13, 2022
When will the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations release body cam video of last week's deadly...
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 12, 2022