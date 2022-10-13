City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of 8th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.