City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of 8th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.
