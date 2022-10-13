Funeral services for Clifton Busby, 79, of Needham will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Futral and Rev. Mike Rasberry officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Clifton passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born February 7, 1943, in Butler, Alabama.

Clifton was a simple, country man who believed in working hard and living life by the “Golden Rule.” Treat others the way you want to be treated. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Ann Busby Beasley and Helen Janell Busby Beasley; grandchildren, Steven Andrew Beasley, Travis Daniel Beasley, Ethel Janell Beasley, Crystal Ileane Dearman, and Cecilia Louise Dearman; great grandchild, David Mathew Freeman; brother, Numan Busby; and sister, Sarah Coody.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lee Busby and Ethel Mae Turner Busby; wife, Helen Forrest Busby; and granddaughter, Beth Freeman.

Pallbearers: Shannon Jarman, Tommy Busby, Larry Coody, William Jason Busby, and John Busby.

Honorary Pallbearer: Mathew Freeman

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.