A memorial gathering for Connie Agent will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Connie, age 50, of Meridian passed away on October 13th , 2022 at Rush Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Connie enjoyed being “Lolli” and playing with her granddaughter, Hazelynn. Her favorite hobbies were quilting, flea-marketing, cross-stitching, and riding motorcycles. She loved her family. She also loved her peace and quiet. Connie especially loved traveling abroad and domestically.

Connie is survived by her son Christopher Agent (Kandi), her granddaughter Hazelynn Agent, her parents Tommy and Linda Strickland, her sister Tammy May (Doug), her brother Tommy Dale Strickland. Her nephew Tanner Strickland (Brittany), her nieces Harley Strickland and Kennedy Strickland and great niece Lylla Strickland.

Connie was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents, Jewell Lee Strickland and Robert Woodrow Strickland and Maternal Grandparents, Twila May Marshall and C.K. Marshall.

