Crimenet 10_13_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Ben Albert Chisolm.

Chisolm is a 35-year-old White male who is approximately 6′ in height and weighs 260 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he was originally convicted of the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Chisolm can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.