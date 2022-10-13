Crimenet 10_13_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Ben Albert Chisolm.

Chisolm is a 35-year-old White male who is approximately 6′ in height and weighs 260 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he was originally convicted of the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Chisolm can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 12, 2022

Latest News

The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
It’s that time of year again! Debs Social Service Club is hosting its annual Special Needs...
Debs Social Service Club to host annual Special Needs Carnival
Man wanted for questioning by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020