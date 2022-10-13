Debs Social Service Club to host annual Special Needs Carnival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s that time of year again! Debs Social Service Club is hosting its annual Special Needs Carnival Saturday.

Children of all ages with special needs and their families and friends will experience a day of fun and festivities. Including door prizes, games, and entertainment.

The best part, it’s all free to the public. And to put the cherry on top, the carnival is Halloween themed so children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes.

“It’s great for the community and especially for special needs kids. This is why the club exists, is to serve the community. This is one of the bigger events we do every year and we hope to have a really good turnout. For the girls in the club, for the Debs, this is part of why they do Debs because they want to feel like they’re serving the community. And I think for a lot of the children that come to the carnival, they are very appreciative to have something of their own,” said Deb Dad, Josh Taylor.

This year the carnival will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Meridian Saturday, October 15th from 9 a.m. to noon.

