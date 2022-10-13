Debs Social Service Club to host annual Special Needs Carnival

It’s that time of year again! Debs Social Service Club is hosting its annual Special Needs...
It’s that time of year again! Debs Social Service Club is hosting its annual Special Needs Carnival Saturday.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s that time of year again! Debs Social Service Club is hosting its annual Special Needs Carnival Saturday.

Children of all ages with special needs and their families and friends will experience a day of fun and festivities. Including door prizes, games, and entertainment.

The best part, it’s all free to the public. And to put the cherry on top, the carnival is Halloween themed so children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes.

“It’s great for the community and especially for special needs kids. This is why the club exists, is to serve the community. This is one of the bigger events we do every year and we hope to have a really good turnout. For the girls in the club, for the Debs, this is part of why they do Debs because they want to feel like they’re serving the community. And I think for a lot of the children that come to the carnival, they are very appreciative to have something of their own,” said Deb Dad, Josh Taylor.

This year the carnival will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Meridian Saturday, October 15th from 9 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 12, 2022

Latest News

Man wanted for questioning through the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Man wanted for questioning
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Individual tickets for the 2022-2023 grand reopening season at the Ellis Theater in...
Individual tickets for Ellis Theater reopening go on sale Friday
Below average high temps
Sunday’s cold front brings us significantly cooler temperatures