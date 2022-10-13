Individual tickets for Ellis Theater reopening go on sale Friday

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Individual show tickets for the inaugural season at the renovated Ellis Theater go on sale at Friday, Oct. 14.

The performance season runs from December 2022 to May 2023 and includes performances by Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill, Gaither Vocal Band, Lightwire Theater, Old Crow Medicine Show, the movie Field of Dreams with TCM guest host Alicia Malone, Dervish, HARDY, North Mississippi Allstars and Trey McLaughlin.

Tickets will be available at congressofcountrymusic.org or by phone at 601-653-5358. The season is sponsored by Cynthia Lake, Thomasson Inc, City of Philadelphia, Visit Mississippi, Mississippi Tourism, Citizen’s Bank, Steve and Jenny Lynn Wilkerson, Brenda and David Vowell, Kademi / Chalmers Law, Honor Your Hometown, Yates Construction, Pearl River Resort, and Pamela Lovern Realty.

Click the video box above to watch Barnard’s interview with Midday’s Lindsey Hall about the 2022-2023 season at the Ellie Theater.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
