Kemper County Arrest Report October 10, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jaquarius Yarbrough 10-10-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
Linda Griffin 10-05-2022 Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.jpg
Frederic Bourrage 10-08-2022 No Tag; Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Reginald Moore 10-07-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Anthony Johnson 10-09-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
