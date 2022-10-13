Man wanted for questioning

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone for questioning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun isn’t saying much about exactly what their investigation entails, but they believe this person can help them with an investigation.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

