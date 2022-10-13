Man wanted for questioning

Man wanted for questioning through the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Man wanted for questioning through the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone for questioning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun isn’t saying much about exactly what their investigation entails, but they believe this person can help them with an investigation.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 12, 2022

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Individual tickets for the 2022-2023 grand reopening season at the Ellis Theater in...
Individual tickets for Ellis Theater reopening go on sale Friday
Below average high temps
Sunday’s cold front brings us significantly cooler temperatures
When will the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations release body cam video of last week's deadly...
WATCH: Miss. Public Safety Commissioner responds to deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport