Most of our area is Abnormally Dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The U.S. Drought Monitor comes out every Thursday. It takes into account the rain that has fallen in an area up to the Tuesday morning before the map comes out. This week’s update didn’t improve compared to last week, but it shows that most of the area is now Abnormally Dry (yellow shading). This is not a drought, but it could become a drought if conditions don’t improve. Although some spots picked up a lot of rain on Wednesday of this week, it won’t be reflected until next week’s update.

Friday and the start of the weekend brings ideal outdoor weather, especially in the afternoons with highs in the low-mid 80s through Sunday. Yet, the mornings will be cool...especially Friday morning with mid-upper 40s expected.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves across our area. It doesn’t look like it’ll bring us much rain, but we’ll take what we can get. However, behind the front, a big dose of colder air will move in. Highs will stay in the 60s much of next week, and morning temps will drop into the upper 30s starting Wednesday morning. Go ahead and gather some logs because you may need to utilize the fireplace next week.

Tracking the Tropics

Karl continues to hang out across the Bay Of Campeche (SW Gulf), but it’s expected to move inland into Mexico by the weekend. There’s another area we’re watching in the Eastern Atlantic, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.