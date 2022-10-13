New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are coming to the Queen City.

Downtown, Sela Ward Parkway, Frontage Road, and even North Hills are thriving with new retail stores being built.

“We are really excited about the growth we are receiving in Meridian from a business standpoint and from a residential standpoint. We’ve got a lot of activity. New businesses and some existing ones are expanding. There is a lot of work that is going on in the city. a lot of investments that are being made,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

A lot right next to IHOP on North Frontage Road will house several businesses. We already know that a Starbucks is coming. A dispensary is also on the way and Spring Street Cigars already has its sign placed.

“On 22nd Avenue, we have the old Hooper’s building that is being transformed into a facility that will do part of assembling shoes,” said Hitt. “New strip buildings that are being built on North Frontage Road as well as Highway 39 that will have new businesses in them. We have knowledge of three cannabis-growing facilities that have been licensed for the city of Meridian as well as at least 7 dispensaries that have been licensed. All of these either have ongoing construction work being down or will have in the future.”

Also Zaxby’s will locate next to Krystal on Highway 19 South and Parish Tractor is coming to Jimmie Rodgers Parkway.

Downtown development advocate Mark Davis saID this is an example of the Queen City thriving.

“It is really exciting. I think the important thing for everybody that is living here now is to remember that we need to make this an exciting place to live,” Davis said. “That is one of the things that the Arts and Community Society works really hard at. Meridian Architectural Trust is working really hard at preserving our old buildings so we can maintain our beautiful downtown. As we grow into this downtown and make it a better place, we need to save what we can and keep the character of it.”

Most of the new businesses will open by the beginning of 2023. Hitt mentioned the city is experiencing more growth in residential development as well.

