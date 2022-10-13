P-EBT benefits released for children under 6, beginning Oct. 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to over 92,000 children who were under the age of six and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer of 2022.

The cards will be mailed between October 13 - 22.

Children who were under the age of six and were members of an active SNAP case between August 2021 and July 2022 in Mississippi will receive one-time P-EBT benefits based on the number of months they received SNAP benefits.

Distribution of P-EBT benefits to approximately 290,000 PreK-12 students who were eligible for the National School Lunch Program during the 2021-22 school year will begin later in October.

All eligible children will be issued a new P-EBT card. MDHS said families should check their mail closely for new cards arriving in the next few days.

For SNAP Under 6 children, the P-EBT card will be mailed to the family’s most updated address on file with the SNAP program.

For PreK-12 students, the P-EBT card will be mailed to the address provided by the child’s 2021-22 school district.

If you have questions, you can call the P-EBT Customer Service Center.

Contact the call center at 1-833-316-2423, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.