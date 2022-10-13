Peggy McBride Watter

Funeral services for Peggy McBride Watters, 80, of Butler will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Peggy passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. She was born September 27, 1942, in Minden, Louisiana. At a very early age, she became a member of the Saint Joseph First Baptist Church in Louisiana.

Following her high school graduation, Peggy attended LSU until her family moved to Butler in 1961. Peggy then transferred to the University of Alabama and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in education. She furthered her studies in graduate school at Auburn University. Peggy taught school in Choctaw and Marengo Counties for several years.

In 1972, Peggy married Julian Watters and after several years they were blessed with their beloved son, Allen. Peggy was very involved in Allen’s life and enjoyed taking him on many trips to the beach, Disney World, and Alabama football games.

She loved children and had a great impact on the lives of so many from the life of her own son, to her nieces and nephews, and to the many foreign exchange students that she welcomed into her home for over 25 years. Peggy had a passion for traveling and enjoyed taking the youth on many trips. As a result, she opened a world to them that they would have never had the opportunity to experience.

In addition to traveling, Peggy enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. She attended and was a major supporter of many sporting events at Patrician Academy. She was also a big fan of Alabama Crimson Tide Football.

In Peggy’s memory, memorials may be made to the Patrician Academy Sports Club, 901 South Mulberry Avenue, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; Vernon and Francis McBride; and her husband of 31 years, Julian Watters.

Peggy lived life to the fullest and in so doing left a lasting impression on all those whose lives she touched. Leaving behind to cherish her memory is her son, Allen Watters; brothers, Bill McBride (Sheila); Gerry McBride (Betty); five nieces and nephews, Nicole Dover; Kim Law; Sabra Temple; Lee McBride; and Will McBride.

Pallbearers: Nathan Aldridge, Truitt Cornelson, Alexander Law, Lee McBride, and Will McBride, Phillip Temple.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

