Sunday’s cold front brings us significantly cooler temperatures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday. We are one day away from another great weekend of weather. Today we can expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area. Rain chances along with clouds will continue to move east setting us up for a perfect day of fall weather. Outdoor activities are encouraged for today and the entire weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine for us all to enjoy.

Sunday though, does bring us our next chance of rain showers. A cold front swings across the area not only bringing rain, but an influx of cooler air. Next week our high temperatures take a significant dip into the lower 70 to upper 60s. Overnights are expected to be in the 40s, so jackets and sweater will be needed if you headed out early morning. Below average temperatures stick around for the remainder of next week.

Update On The Tropics:

Storm Team 11 is tracking a Disturbance with a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. It is slowly moving away from the coast of Africa in the Eastern Atlantic. It is associated with a tropical wave and as of now remains a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms. Development is likely to progress slowly. TS Karl is still moving slowing at 2 mph SE in the Gulf of Mexico. Karl has maximum sustained winds right now of 50 mph. It is not expected to strengthen before moving inland over Mexico later this weekend. Download the FREE WTOK Weather app to stay update with us as we continue through hurricane season. Be sure to have a plan in place for you and your family.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.