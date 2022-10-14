Anderson Regional Health System presents DAISY Awards

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System Friday recognized members of its nursing team at a DAISY Award brunch and reception.

The DAISY Award is an international honor that highlights extraordinary nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide skillful, compassionate care each and every day. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.

The DAISY Team of the Year Award was presented to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The DAISY Nurse Leader of the Year Award went to Amanda Pearson, RN, BSN who is the nurse manager of the Telemetry Unit.

The DAISY Nurse of the Year award was given to McKenzie Crosby, RN who works on the Telemetry Unit.

DAISY nominations come from co-workers, patients and visitors who recognize the exemplary characteristics in these staff members and show their thanks by writing a nomination. All of the winners are pictured with Dr. Wes Garrison, Chief Nursing Officer of Anderson Regional Health System.

The DAISY Foundation website states the awards were organized in January 2000 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease. Touched by the care and compassion of the nurses that took care of him, his family developed recognition programs to honor and celebrate direct care nurses, nursing faculty and nursing students.

