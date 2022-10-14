Best Buy to close Meridian store

The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Best Buy store is closing. The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29. That will give shoppers a little over two weeks left to get their favorite tech.

There was no official announcement of why the store would be closed.

After the closure, the closest location will be in Hattiesburg. It also has stores in Flowood, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Southaven and Tupelo. Best Buy has eleven stores in Alabama, including one in Tuscaloosa and two in Birmingham.

