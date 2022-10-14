Divorce Report October 7-13, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
Divorce Report October 7-13, 2022
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Stephanie Barr- McClelland and Jeremy McClelland
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of CALVIN E. MILLS and HELEN MARIE MILLS
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of MIRIAM EUREKA HOLLIDAY and JAMES HOLLIDAY
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of KATHERINE WHITE SMITH and EARL J. SMITH
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of BRITNEY CARLSON HOPSON and DAWYLL S. HOPSON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of BONNIE BOLES PARRISH & KEVIN PAUL ALAWINE
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of GENEVA B. SMITH and PAUL L. SMITH

October 13, 2022: Part 2, Dan Barnard, Ellis Theater, Ticket Sales for Opening Season