Does Andy Dalton keep the starting job if the Saints continue to win?

Andy Dalton is 1-1 as a starter this season, and Jameis Winston is 1-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Andy Dalton is 1-1 as a starter this season, and Jameis Winston is 1-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the absence of Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton is 1-1 as the starting quarterback for the Saints.

Winston (1-2 as a starter) is dealing with four fractures in his back and an ankle injury. He’s practiced on a limited basis this week for the Black and Gold.

All signs point to Dalton starting on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome against the Bengals.

If Dalton directs the Saints to another win this week, and Winston is ready to roll next week against the Cardinals, what does the organization do?

FOX 8 Sports’ Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende weighed in on the possible QB conundrum for head coach Dennis Allen.

“If Andy Dalton does play this week and starts and wins, I think it’s going to be very difficult for him to go back to Jameis Winston. The locker room will have a problem with him going back to Jameis Winston. They gave the starting job to Jameis Winston for a reason out of camp, and they’re also paying him to be the starter, so it’s dicey. It’s a complicated situation politically. For the good of the team, you got to go with the hot hand,” said Jeff Duncan.

“This is the game for me. If Andy Dalton comes out, clean effort, the offense is pretty smooth, running efficient, even if they necessarily don’t win but play effectively. Then you have a conversation about the hot hand or the incumbent starter. In that situation you lean toward the hot hand,” said Sen Fazende.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
Travis Jones
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
A GoFundMe account has been established for the future of Jace Amar Stewart, the 3-year-old son...
GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener