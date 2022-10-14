Feastival on 5th set for Saturday

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has another cultural food festival this weekend. Feastival on 5th will involve the different tastes of up to 12 restaurants Saturday.

The creators of Full Moon on 5th are having a block party on 5th Street downtown to appeal to your taste buds. Jamaican, Thai, southern and Chinese food are just a starting point. Organizers said the goal is to showcase what the Queen City has to offer.

“Meridian doesn’t have a great history of inclusion of different cultures, and I think something that we need to be better at is reaching out to our brothers and sisters that live around us and experience who they are. Let them get to have the opportunity to show you who they are, where they come from, and what better way than through food, right?” said Mark Davis.

There’s an entrance fee of $25. The event will be held on 5th Street starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and continuing until 9 p.m.

