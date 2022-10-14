GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Donations are now being accepted for the young son of the Greenville police officer who was shot and killed earlier this week.
Detective Myiesha Stewart had a 3-year-old son named Jace. A GoFundMe account has been established for his future. It’s NOT for funeral expenses. Click here to access the GoFundMe page.
Meanwhile, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons says additional state law-enforcement officers will be in Greenville this weekend for the Delta Hot Tamale Festival and Homecoming festivities, just to make sure everyone is safe.
