GoFundMe account established for son of slain Greenville police officer

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Donations are now being accepted for the young son of the Greenville police officer who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Detective Myiesha Stewart had a 3-year-old son named Jace. A GoFundMe account has been established for his future. It’s NOT for funeral expenses. Click here to access the GoFundMe page.

Meanwhile, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons says additional state law-enforcement officers will be in Greenville this weekend for the Delta Hot Tamale Festival and Homecoming festivities, just to make sure everyone is safe.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.