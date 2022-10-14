Gov. Ivey hosts Made in Alabama Showcase, highlights businesses in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey hosted the second annual Made in Alabama Showcase, highlighting some of the state’s top companies.

Gov. Ivey chose 14 businesses to attend the showcase, show their products and discuss the history of their company. Of the 14 that were invited, 11 attended the showcase.

Gov. Ivey said it is important the state has so many successful companies.

“Our state is blessed to have numerous companies producing outstanding Alabama-American made products every single day. During Manufacturing Month, I am proud to recognize 14 of the best our state has to offer,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “Alabama made products speak to who we are as a state, and we could not be more excited to showcase these exceptional companies’ products and service to all our visitors today.”

The following companies were nominated by the Alabama Department of Commerce, Manufacture Alabama, the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama:

(Office of Governor Kay Ivey)

