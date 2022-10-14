Greenville Mayor announces increased security at event following death of police officer

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - After saying in a statement Wednesday that the Delta Hot Tamale Festival and homecoming parade would not be canceled, the Mayor of Greenville, Errick D. Simmons, has amped security for the festival set for the weekend.

Mayor Simmons says additional state law enforcement will be present at the event.

“No active threats have been verified,” Simmons said, and the threat that existed Tuesday evening is “under control...Our community is safe.”

The announcement was posted on the city’s Facebook page just days after Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed in a “big shootout.”

“I would like to thank Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindall for providing additional state law enforcement support this weekend in Greenville,” Simmons said. “Special thanks also is in order for Greenville Police Department-GPD  Chief Marcus Turner, Sr. and Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston, Sr. for their efforts in securing additional protection for our community during this time. We also thank State Senator Derrick T. Simmons for facilitating this matter.”

Since the tragic death of Stewart, who was the mother to a 3-year-old boy named Jace Stewart, the city of Greenville has created a GoFundMe account to show support to the Stewart family.

Click here to access the GoFundMe page.

