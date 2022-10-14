House committee holds hearing focused on Jackson crime and looking for ways to help

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Could the state find ways to help the capital city’s crime problem? One House committee spent hours today questioning leaders to find those answers.

The Judiciary B Chairman says even if you don’t live in Jackson, what happens in the city is important since it’s our state capital.

”The state of Mississippi stands willing and ready to help the city of Jackson,” said House Judiciary B Chairman Rep. Nick Bain.

Jackson’s mayor and chief of police notified the House Judiciary B committee Wednesday that although they initially confirmed, they would no longer make it. Still, the chairman is determined to hear from them.

“We’re placing the mayor of Jackson and we will place the chief of police under subpoena to be back here on November the 17th to offer testimony in front of this committee as to their plan for Jackson and the crime that is sweeping the city,” noted Bain.

Chief James Davis did end up arriving and testifying.

“When a community feels that there’s no consequences because we don’t have that holding facility, that becomes a problem for the community,” Jackson Police Chief James Davis testified. “That becomes a problem for officers.”

Also among Davis’ “wish list”, if you will, funding for more cameras around the city and a capital city crime lab to speed up evidence processing and cases. Case backlogs are the other glaring concern across agencies...including Capital Police.

“We have teamed up with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and we have started sending a lot of our violent felonies to them more specifically ones that involve your gun charges,” said Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey. “It’s just lightning fast compared to our county system.”

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens is asking the legislature to keep funding going on what they put in place this year that allows for the temporary hiring of more assistant district attorneys and the appointment of some special judges.

“If we have one year of funding and this is not duplicated next year, it was all for naught,” said Owens.

“Give us the amount of money we asked for you give me two years and you won’t have a backlog,” noted Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph. “It’s just that simple. But I’ve got to have the money to get it done.”

Mental health was another common thread of concern. And Chief Justice Randolph said work is being done to create a Hinds County mental health court.

The next hearing on Jackson’s crime will be November 17. To watch Thursday’s full hearing, click here.

