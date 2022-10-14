How does highs in the upper 80s sound to you?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-YAY!! IT’S THE WEEKEND!!! We could not ask for a better forecast to kick off yet another great weekend of weather. Today we started our morning off in the upper 40s. A sixteen degree temperature difference from yesterday morning. We will continue to warm up nicely as we step through this fabulous Friday. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s. I hope you all get out and enjoy another rain free day.

This weekend comfortable fall temperatures remain over the area with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows this weekend are in the mid 50s. Rain free for Saturday and Sunday. Clouds do begin to build in on Sunday as a cold front system moves through. Sunday’s cold front beings unseasonable high and low temperatures to our area. Be sure to have a jacket or sweater as you start off your morning commute. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

