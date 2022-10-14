Lake High School football player shot and killed

The incident is under investigation and being handled by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident is under investigation and being handled by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott County Times and The Newton County Appeal reported that the Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was apparently shot and killed Thursday night.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee confirmed earlier in the night that a Lake senior was killed near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Rd.

Lake announced that Friday night’s game against Philadelphia had been canceled because of the incident.

The shooting is under investigation and being handled by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

News 11 is still reaching out to officials for more clarification on the details of this story.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
Man wanted for questioning by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a...
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’

Latest News

Great outdoor weather
How does highs in the upper 80s sound to you?
Debs Social Service Club to host annual Special Needs Carnival
Debs Social Service Club to host annual Special Needs Carnival
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County