Mr. Elbert “Bunk” Underwood
Elbert “Bunk” Underwood
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Sebastopol:
Graveside services for Mr. Elbert “Bunk” Underwood, 78, of Sebastopol will be held 10 am, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Sebastopol City Cemetery.
Full obit to follow.
Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.