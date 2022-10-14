Mrs. Michelle Parker

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 19 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry & Gardner’s OP Chapel with Rev. Washington McKenzie, Jr., officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Parker, 63, of Waynesboro, who died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at her residence. A viewing will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022 one hour prior to service.

