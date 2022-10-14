Mrs. Michelle Parker

Michelle Parker
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 19 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry & Gardner’s OP Chapel with Rev. Washington McKenzie, Jr., officiating.  Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.  Mrs. Parker, 63, of Waynesboro, who died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at her residence.  A viewing will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022 one hour prior to service.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday night.
Lake cancels football game after player shot and killed
The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
Man wanted for questioning by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a...
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

Latest News

Mr. Elbert “Bunk” Underwood
October 14, 2022: Reverend Ben James, Heaven's Gates, Hell's Flames coming to Butler, Alabama
October 14, 2022: Jonathan Sisson, Upward Basketball & Cheerleading registration through...
October 14, 2022: Jonathan Sisson, Upward Basketball & Cheerleading registration through October, NorthPark Church, 601-483-1322
Connie Agent
Connie Agent