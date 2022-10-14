Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darnell Greene, the man who was allegedly attacked by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara outside of a Las Vegas nightclub, has filed a lawsuit seeking over $10 million in damages.

The lawsuit was filed Fri., Oct. 14 in Orleans Parish Civil District Court.

In the suit, attorneys for Greene say Kamara “brutally beat” their client “without justifiable provocation,” causing a disfiguring facial injury.

“The beating included striking [Greene] multiple times in the head and ultimately stomping him while he was down,” the suit reads. “The brutal, violent assault broke Greene’s orbital lobe, severely injured his shoulder, back, and neck, and left him temporarily unconscious and helpless on the floor.”

The attack happened as Greene was leaving the rooftop nightclub Drai’s, according to previous court documents. Detectives say Greene was waiting for the elevator with a large group of people. Once the elevator doors opened, Greene says Kamara put his hand on his chest, stopping him from walking into the elevator.

Greene says he pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, the document states, and was pushed back, before being hit and kicked by multiple people until he lost consciousness.

The suit alleges Kamara bragged about the attack immediately after, saying “I connected with the [expletive’s] jaw so hard.” A member of Kamara’s group, which included Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, was allegedly heard saying “that sh*t sounded like the [expletive] got hit with a baseball bat.”

“Kamara’s friend was correct,” the lawsuit continues. “Kamara must be held legally responsible for his outrageous and violent behavior.”

The lawsuit obtained by FOX 8 also includes never before seen screenshots taken from surveillance video which captured the fight.

Kamara reportedly told detectives Greene called one of his friends ugly and he later said “I’ll whoop your a** too.” The original arrest report says Kamara told detectives he saw a fight break out, saw Greene getting punched, and threw a “couple” punches of his own.

Kamara was arrested on a felony battery charge after playing in the NFL Pro Bowl game the following day. His court proceedings have been delayed a number of times, including most recently on Sept. 29 when a judge delayed the case for more than a month again while lawyers attempt to reach a resolution.

The lawsuit is seeking over $10 million for pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and medical and legal fees.

Another hearing will take place for Kamara, Lammons, Harris, and Young on Nov. 9.

