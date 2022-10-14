Teens survive serious crash while racing after school

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.(Village of Greendale Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENDALE, Wisc. (Gray News) – Two teens escaped a serious crash with minimal injuries in Wisconsin Monday.

Officials with the Village of Greendale Police Department said in a post on Facebook that the young drivers were racing after school had let out for the day.

As they were racing side by side, they were approached by an oncoming truck.

According to police, one of the drivers swerved and hit the other racing vehicle, knocking them both off the road.

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.

“These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries,” the police department posted. “This could have been a tragic situation.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are...
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
Man wanted for questioning by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel...
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a...
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992 and that has treasure hunters scouring...
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears
Yemen’s ruinous conflict, now entering its eighth year, has caused one of the world’s worst...
Expired drug kills 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Police said a teacher is in custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students...
Teacher in custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student, police say