There’s a limited fire danger for Saturday

Otherwise, a nice weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather will be perfect for any outdoor plans you may have this weekend. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be nice with highs both days in the mid 80s. So, it’ll be a great weekend to head to a local pumpkin patch, decorate for fall, or to find that perfect halloween costume. However, if you plan to do any outdoor open burning, use extra caution on Saturday. Due to dry conditions and low releative humidity, there will be a limited fire danger.

Sunday night, a cold front will cross the area. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, but showers won’t move in until Monday (behind the front). It doesn’t look like there will be much moisture for this system to work with, but a few showers will be possible for the first part of the day Monday.

Regardless, it will be cooler on Monday behind the front with highs only in the mid-upper 70s. Then, the cooler air really settles in by midweek. Wednesday morning, lows will fall into the 30s...and frost will be possible. Wednesday afternoon, highs will only reach the low-mid 60s. Similar weather is on deck for Thursday, but temps will moderate by the end of the week.

Tracking the Tropics

Karl should become a remnant low this weekend as it moves inland across Southern Mexico. There’s another disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic, but it has a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

