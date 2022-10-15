Car show fundraiser for radio personality “The Fenman”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local radio personality Kenman was honored Saturday with a car show at Uptown Meridian Mall parking lot.

The car community came out and showed out to raise money for “The Kenman” who was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Ken Stokes is his real name, and he’s been on the radio since the mid-1980s. His friend and colleague, Cara Shirley, said he has given so much to the community.

“He has been on there for years. He has been on there in the morning for everybody. He has made everybody’s day he has come in contact with on the radio. Smile, laugh, and joke. He is just an all-around great bubble guy. Love to hear him and miss him dearly on the radio,” said one of the event organizers, Teresa Brooks.

The event raised just under $7,500. Stokes split the fundraiser money with the best-looking car he chose for the event. They also got a plaque with Stokes’ face and name on it.

